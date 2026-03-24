Driver cited after crashing into Fairborn home while fleeing from police

Driver cited after crashing into Fairborn home while fleeing from police

FAIRBORN — A driver was cited after they crashed into a home in Fairborn last week while fleeing from police.

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Fairborn Police were dispatched around 1:35 a.m. on Friday, March 20, to the 400 block of W. Xenia Drive on a reported crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A crash report obtained by News Center 7 states that a 26-year-old driver was fleeing from police on West Xenia Drive.

When negotiating the curve near North Second Street, the vehicle failed to properly turn and ran off the right side of the road.

The vehicle then crashed into a fence and then struck a home, according to the crash report.

The crash report states that the driver was cited for Reasonable Control.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Fairborn Police Department to find out why the driver was fleeing from police and if the driver was arrested.

We will continue to update this story.

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