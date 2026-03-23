Driver cited after crashing SUV into pond in Clark County

Driver cited after crashing SUV into pond in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A driver was cited after crashing their SUV into a pond in Clark County over the weekend.

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Around 7:11 a.m. on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to the intersection of Croft Road and Columbus Ave in Springfield Township on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Subaru Forester driven by 49-year-old Nesly Jean Louis of Springfield was traveling south on Croft Road.

The SUV entered the T-intersection and continued south through the intersection before traveling off the roadway into a pond.

Louis was not injured as a result of the crash, according to the OSHP.

He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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