Driver cited after rollover crash in Miamisburg

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Miamisburg police and medics responded to the area of Upper Miamisburg Road and West Linden Avenue on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

MIAMISBURG — Driver cited after a rollover crash in Miamisburg over the weekend.

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Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Miamisburg police and medics responded to the area of Upper Miamisburg Road and West Linden Avenue on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was trapped due to the vehicle’s doors being damaged.

Miamisburg Police said that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle themselves once responding officers used a window punch to break the driver’s side window.

The driver was not injured in the crash, according to Miamisburg police.

Miamisburg police said that they believe the crash was caused by the driver being distracted.

The driver was cited for failure to control.

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