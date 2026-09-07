Driver cited after Rumpke garbage truck crashes, overturns in embankment

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) investigated a rollover crash involving a Rumpke garbage truck on Monday morning.

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Around 7 a.m., OSHP Troopers responded to the 9200 block of Camden College Corner Road in Preble County on reports of a crash.

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The preliminary investigation indicates that the garbage truck was traveling southbound on West Camden College Corner Road when the truck drifted partially off the right side of the road.

The driver attempted to re-center the truck in the southbound lane but overcorrected, lost control, and traveled off the roadway into an embankment.

The truck then overturned in the embankment, according to the OSHP.

The driver recieved minor injuries and was treated by EMS on scene.

The driver was issued a citation for failing to maintain reasonable control.

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