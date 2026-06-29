Driver cited after vehicle crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A driver was cited after crashing into a utility pole in Trotwood over the weekend.

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Around 8:55 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Denlinger Road on reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a pole, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle traveling northbound on Denlinger Road traveled left of center, left the roadway, and struck an AES Ohio utility pole.

The crash caused significant damage to the pole, and the vehicle caught fire after the impact.

The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle before the fire became fully involved.

Crews from the Trotwood Fire Department evaluated the driver at the scene. The driver was not injured and declined further medical treatment.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire. AES Ohio responded to replace the damaged utility pole and restore the affected infrastructure.

The driver was issued a traffic citation for Failure to Control. No other injuries were reported.

The Trotwood Police Department is reminding motorists to remain attentive while driving and to adjust their speed and operation of their vehicles to roadway and traffic conditions.

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