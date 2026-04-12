Driver cited after vehicle crashes, overturns near porch of Riverside home

RIVERSIDE — A driver was cited after their vehicle crashed and overturned near the porch of a home in Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

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Riverside officers responded to a reported crash around 4 p.m. on the 430 block of Spinning Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, officers found a male driver and a female passenger outside of the vehicle.

Both individuals were evaluated by medics and were not injured.

Photos shared by iWitness7 reporter Robin Chinn show the car on its top near the porch of the residence.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle did not strike the residence, according to police.

The male driver was cited for failure to control and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

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