Driver crashes into credit union in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old driver crashed into a credit union in Springfield on Wednesday, according to a Springfield Division of Police report.

The crash happened at the Wright Patt Credit Union at 2097 Bechtle Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a Springfield woman was driving a Subaru through the credit union’s parking lot when she turned right into a parking spot.

The crash report indicates that it appears the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brakes, causing the car to go over the curb and into the building.

Medics checked out the driver on scene, but she wasn’t transported to the hospital.

No one else was injured in this crash.

