Driver crashes into pole, lands in ditch after crash

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Darke County.

Deputies, along with the Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, responded to the intersection of U.S. 127 and Sebring-Warner Road for an injury crash just after 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a Chevy Sonic driven by 31-year-old Allison James was traveling on U.S. 127 when she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, colliding with a road signpost, and went into the ditch.

The crash was due to a wet roadway.

The driver was treated on the scene and released.

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