Driver in custody after vehicle hits front porch in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TWP. — Deputies arrested a driver after a crash in Montgomery County early Thursday.

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The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. at the 50 block of Colgate Avenue in Jefferson Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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Deputies found a vehicle that hit the front porch. The driver was nearby and was taken into custody.

An initial investigation showed that the vehicle was going south on Wittenberg Avenue when it lost control.

The driver went through the intersection of Wittenberg and Colgate Avenues, hitting a fire hydrant and a tree. It stopped after hitting a front porch, the sheriff’s office said.

No residents were injured.

Online jail records indicate that deputies arrested Oshae Fowler, Sr. on Colgate Avenue at 1:13 a.m. He was booked on obstructing official business and failure to comply with officers.

The crash remains under investigation.

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