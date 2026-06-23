Driver dies after truck loses control, hits tree in German Twp.

A man was flown to a local hospital after a crash in Germantown on Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man airlifted to hospital after crash in Montgomery County

GERMAN TWP — A 44-year-old man is dead after a crash in German Township on Sunday morning.

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News Center 7 previously reported that around 10:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 10000 block of Puddenbag Road in response to reports of a crash with injuries.

A truck was traveling northbound on Puddenbag Road when it lost control and crossed the center line.

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The truck exited the roadway, going through a ditch, up an embankment, into trees, and coming to a rest when it hit a tree head-on, according to the crash report.

The driver, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Charles Todd, was flown to a local hospital where he later died.

Alochol is suspected, according to a crash report.

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