Driver facing charges for deadly chain-reaction crash that sent car into local Domino’s

One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight crash in Dayton.

Man killed in chain-reaction crash that sent car into local Domino’s identified

DAYTON — A man accused of causing a crash that led to a man’s death is now facing charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alexander Hernandez, 34, was indicted on several counts Thursday, including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, and OVI, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Hernandez was driving a black Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed northbound on S. Smithville Road shortly after midnight on Sept. 26 when he reportedly ran a red light and hit a white Toyota Camry at Third Street, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

The two vehicles collided and went into the parking lot of the Domino’s at the corner of the intersection. In the parking lot, the vehicles collided with a parked car, pushing that car into the building.

The parked car ended up in the walk-in cooler/freezer of the Domino’s, police previously confirmed to News Center 7.

The driver of the Camry, 43-year-old James Moody, died from injuries at the scene.

Hernandez was transported from the scene to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Hernandez is not currently in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group