Driver hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into tree in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A driver was hospitalized after their pickup truck crashed into a tree in Champaign County early Monday morning.

Around 4:37 a.m., the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Millerstown Road at State Route 29 in the Urbana area.

Upon arrival, deputies located a pickup truck that had traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree, sustaining heavy damage.

The driver suffered a head injury and had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fire and EMS personnel responded, and the driver was taken to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital for treatment.

CareFlight was placed on standby during the incident.

The roadway near Zimmerman Road was temporarily closed while emergency crews and a tow service worked the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

