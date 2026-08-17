Driver hospitalized after pickup truck goes off I-70 WB, strikes several trees in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County over the weekend.

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Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to I-70 WB near the I-675 exit toward Spangler Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, operated by 39-year-old Joshua Hockett of Troy, was traveling west on I-70.

The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

Medics took Hockett to Soin Medical Center with minor injuries.

Hockett was found to be at fault for the crash and was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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