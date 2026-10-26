Driver hospitalized after police pursuit ends in crash involving FedEx truck

MIAMI COUNTY/VANDALIA — A driver was hospitalized after a police pursuit ended in a crash involving a FedEx truck over the weekend.

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According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, troopers with the Piqua post were dispatched to investigate a Dodge Durango reported to be operating recklessly while traveling southbound on I-75.

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Upon locating the vehicle, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect initially came to a stop but fled the scene before troopers could make contact.

A pursuit ensued southbound on I-75 near the 78-mile marker.

Troopers attempted to deploy a tire-deflation device, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

The suspect then exited the interstate and subsequently collided with a FedEx truck on the ramp to Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

The driver, identfied as Felicia Perry of Durand, Michigan, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the FedEx truck was not injured.

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