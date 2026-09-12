Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Clark County on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the 5700 block of New Carlisle Pike on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling on New Carlisle Pike and traveled off the side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was transported by ground ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver was found to be at fault for the crash and was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspected License.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]