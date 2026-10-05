Driver injured after crash in Trotwood

Driver injured after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A driver was injured after a crash in Trotwood over the weekend.

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Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, Trotwood Police responded to the 4900 block of Wolf Creek Pike on reports of a crash.

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According to police, the vehicle drove off the roadway and crashed.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller tells dispatchers that the vehicle hit a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Police said they are still working to determine if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Any potential citations are pending lab results, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.

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