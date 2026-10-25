Driver injured after crashing into tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A New Madison man was injured after crashing a truck into a tree in Darke County Sunday morning.
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The crash was reported in the 3200 block of State Route 121 around 7 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
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An initial investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on SR 121 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
The truck went off the right side of the road and into a ditch. It hit several small trees before hitting a large tree head-on.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
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