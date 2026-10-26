Driver injured, cited for I-75 crash

DAYTON — One person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-75 southbound at the exit for U.S. 35.
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On Monday, a Dayton Police spokesperson said a black Acura TL was heading south when the driver lost control and hit a raised divider.
The driver, a 48-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.
The driver was also cited for the crash.
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