Driver injured when semi overturns on U.S. Route 127 in Darke Co.

Driver injured when semi overturns on U.S. Route 127 in Darke Co. — A 56-year-old Philadelphia man was injured Friday morning when his tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. Route 127 in Darke County. The crash happened around 11:25 a.m. north of U.S. Route 36W.

Sherwood Wilson was driving a 2024 Freightliner northbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The semi then overturned onto its passenger side and landed in a ditch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Darke County deputies responded to the scene along with crews from New Madison Fire and Tri-Village Rescue. Emergency personnel worked to evaluate the driver and secure the area around the overturned vehicle.

Preliminary investigation findings confirmed the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident. Wilson was transported by Tri-Village Rescue to Wayne Healthcare for treatment of minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement arrived to assist local deputies with the crash investigation and vehicle inspection.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]