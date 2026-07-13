Driver killed in fiery crash in central Ohio

UNION COUNTY — One person is dead after a fiery crash in Union County on Sunday.

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At approximately 11:54 p.m., Marysville police responded to reports of an injury crash at the intersection of State Route 31 and Mill Road.

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Upon arrival, officers found a two-car crash involving a Ford Mustang and a Honda CR-V.

The Mustang was engulfed in flames, according to the police division.

The occupants of the CR-V, which included two adults and two children, were hospitalized.

One of the children was later transported to a Columbus-area hospital.

Information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead on scene, according to the police division.

Their identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

This crash remains under investigation by the Marysville Police Division.

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