Driver leaves scene after crash involving CSX train in Dayton

DAYTON — A driver left the scene after a crash involving a CSX train in Dayton over the weekend.

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The crash happened around 1:08 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Weaver Street near South Broadway Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A tan Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Weaver Street when it made the required safety stop at the railroad crossing, according to Dayton police.

While the CSX train was coming, the vehicle proceeded into the intersection to continue straight, ignoring the down crossbars.

The vehicle failed to yield the right of way and collided with the train, which was traveling northbound.

The driver of unit number one failed to stop and properly identify themselves as required by law.

No injuries were reported.

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