Driver pleads guilty to crashing into 2 Ohio police cruisers, injuring 4 officers

AKRON — A man accused of hitting two Ohio police cruisers, injuring four officers, has pleaded guilty to charges.

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Jjamall Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular assault and one count of driving under suspension, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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The crash happened in Akron in September 2021.

As WOIO reported, four Akron officers were assisting with a disabled vehicle when Williams allegedly slammed into the back of one of the cruisers.

The impact pushed that cruiser into a second cruiser and hit one of two officers who had been standing outside of the cruiser at the time of the crash.

The two other officers were sitting inside one of the cruisers when the crash happened.

All four officers were taken to an Akron hospital for treatment. WOIO reported that one suffered severe injuries.

Williams will be sentenced next month.

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