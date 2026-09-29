Driver pleads guilty for deadly chain-reaction crash that sent car into local Domino’s

DAYTON — The man accused of causing a chain-reaction crash that led to a man’s death has pleaded guilty.

34-year-old Alexander Hernandez was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, and OVI, according to a previous report.

Hernandez was driving a black Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed northbound on S. Smithville Road shortly after midnight on Sept. 26, 2025, when he reportedly ran a red light and hit a white Toyota Camry at Third Street.

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The two vehicles collided and went into the parking lot of the Domino’s at the corner of the intersection. In the parking lot, the vehicles collided with a parked car, pushing that car into the building.

The driver of the Camry, 43-year-old James Moody, died from injuries at the scene.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and OVI, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas documents.

One charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, and two counts of OVI were dismissed.

Hernandez was sentenced to serve four to six years in prison.

His driver’s license was suspended for the rest of his life. He will be required to be on supervised release for one to three years.

Hernandez was also ordered to pay $5,445.35.

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