Driver pleads guilty in deadly Xenia hit-and-run

A man is in custody after a woman was hit and killed by a car along a busy road in Xenia on Wednesday night.

Driver in custody after woman hit, killed by car in Xenia

XENIA — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 47-year-old woman.

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Brandon Douglas Swan pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Swan hit Moore while she was walking down Main Street.

He then drove away, hid the vehicle, and ripped off the license plate, according to investigators.

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An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was patrolling the area when he came across Moore in the street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swan was later arrested in Butler County.

Investigators said there were no mechanical issues with Swan’s vehicle and that he was driving on a suspended license.

He was going between 38 mph and 42 mph in a 25mph zone.

Swan faces a mandatory driver’s license suspension of up to three years and up to nine years in prison.

He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 21.

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