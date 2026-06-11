Driver rear-ends SUV, suffers serious injuries on I-70 in Bethel Township

Crash causes backup on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A New York man was seriously injured after rear-ending an SUV on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

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The crash was reported on I-70 westbound near mile marker 44 in Bethel Township around 8:40 a.m.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Lincoln MKX and a 2004 Dodge Dakota were both going west in the right lane.

The Dodge slowed for traffic and was rear-ended by the Lincoln, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

After hitting the Dodge, the Lincoln went off the right side of the interstate and hit a fence, utility pole, and an embankment.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 37-year-old man from New York, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. He was also cited for Failure to Leave Assured Clear Distance Ahead.

The driver of the Dodge, a 50-year-old Fairborn man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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