Driver rescued from SUV in Buck Creek

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Fire Rescue Division spent part of the morning rescuing a person from their car that was in a creek.

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Firefighters were called out to Buck Creek in Snyder Park for reports of a car in the water.

When they got to the scene, they shut down the roads in both Snyder Park and Fencliff Cemetery.

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The driver was the only person in the red SUV, but they were trapped in their SUV, the department shared on social media.

The department noted that the recent rainfall led to high and fast-moving water in the creek.

Additionally, the banks were too soft to allow one of the trucks to get close enough to reach the SUV. This led the department to send a rescue swimmer out into the creek on a tether.

The rescue swimmer placed the driver in a life vest and helped them back to the bank.

The driver was uninjured, but was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

A rescue crew stayed on the scene and helped a tow company remove the SUV from the creek.

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