Driver runs red light, causing 3 car crash in Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A driver ran a red light and caused a three-car crash in a Dayton intersection over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:56 a.m. on Sunday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of West Hillcrest Ave and North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Dayton Police, a Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound on West Hillcrest Ave.

When they got to the intersection at North Gettysburg Ave, they ran a red light and collided with a Chevrolet Express that was traveling northbound on North Gettysburg Ave.

After the Honda struck the Chevrolet, the Honda began to spin and was struck by a Cadillac CTS that was also traveling northbound on North Gettysburg Ave.

The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old male, was treated on scene for a suspected minor injury. He was cited for the crash, according to Dayton Police.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not report any injuries. The driver of the Cadillac, a 24-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group