Driver runs from scene of multi-vehicle crash involving three victims

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers are looking for a person they said ran from a crash that hurt three people on Wednesday.

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The crash happened at North Dayton Lakeview and Sigler roads around 8 p.m.

An initial investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol found that a Volkswagen was westbound on Sigler Road, failed to yield at the stop sign, and was hit by a Chevrolet Traverse, according to Sgt. Nick Bishop.

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The Traverse went left of center and hit a Chevrolet Silverado.

Bishop said the driver of the at-fault car jumped out of their vehicle and ran from the scene.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including juveniles.

Steve Wray saw the crash and called 911.

“As soon as I got out of the car, I heard kids screaming and crying, and it scared me,” Wray said.

He said he was glad he could be there to help.

Bishop said they are still looking for the driver who ran.

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