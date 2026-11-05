Driver of semi sentenced in I-75 crash that killed 34-year-old

There will be no trial for a semi driver who is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on Interstate 75 in Dayton. The driver will now change his plea.

Trial canceled, plea change planned from driver of Amazon semi in I-75 crash that killed 34-year-old

DAYTON — A semi-truck driver who caused a crash that killed a man on I-75 in Dayton has learned his punishment.

On Nov. 2, David Amegashie was sentenced to 180 days in jail, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Amegashie will also serve five years of probation and must complete 200 hours of community service.

The crash happened last fall in the northbound lanes of I-75 through downtown Dayton at the Monument Avenue overpass.

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Amegashie pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge.

Video posted to social media shows dash cam footage of the deadly crash.

The video shows the work truck Kevin Brendle from Champaign County was driving, slowing for traffic ahead of him.

The video shows Amegashie’s semi slamming into Brendle’s work truck, smashing it between his big rig and another semi.

News Center 7 was on the scene that day and later learned Brendle was from North Lewisburg and was survived by his wife and two children, along with his parents, brother, and sisters.

Amegashie’s license will also be suspended for four years.

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