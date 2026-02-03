Driver sentenced in crash that killed 35-year-old woman

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A driver has been sentenced in connection with a crash that killed a 35-year-old woman last year.

Jeffrey Hayden Odenweller was sentenced to 54 months in prison, and his driver’s license will be suspended for 50 years, according to our media partners at WCSM.

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened at the intersection of SR 197 and Conant Road in Logan Township on July 30, 2025.

An SUV driven by Odenweller was going south on Conant Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck traveling west on SR 197.

The passenger in the pickup truck, 35-year-old Tara Skeens of Spencerville, died from her injuries on Aug. 4, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Odenweller was formally charged on Jan. 14.

