Driver seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole, overturned

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A driver was seriously injured after their car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Montgomery County.

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On March 12, at approximately 9:37 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to the intersection of Diamond Mill Road and Upper Lewisburg Salem Road in Clay Township on reports of a crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro, operated by 63-year-old Randy Winters of Dunkirk, Indiana, was traveling south on Diamond Mill Road.

The Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

After the crash, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, according to the OSHP.

Winters was transported by medics to Kettering Health Dayton with serious injuries. He was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Winters’ two passengers were not injured as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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