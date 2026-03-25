Driver seriously injured after car hits utility pole in Dayton neighborhood, report says

DAYTON — A driver was injured after a car hit a utility pole in a Dayton neighborhood late Saturday night.

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Officers and medics responded to a reported crash around 11:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Erbe Avenue near Limestone Avenue, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

A 23-year-old woman suffered suspected serious injuries.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2013 Gray Hyundai Elantra was going eastbound on Limestone Avenue at an unknown rate of speed.

The car apparently lost control near the 1000 block of Erbe Avenue and went off on the right side of the road.

The Hyundai hit a utility pole, the report said.

Officers cited the driver for operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Medics transported her to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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