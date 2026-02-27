Driver seriously injured after crashing into semi head-on

BUTLER COUNTY — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County on Friday morning.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Millville-Oxford Road and Booth Road in Riley Township around 7:30 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck crossed over the center line and hit a semi head-on.

The driver of the truck was seriously injured and was flown to UC Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

