Driver seriously injured after rollover crash on busy Dayton road, report says

DAYTON — A driver was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Dayton on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers and medics responded at around 7:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of N. James H McGee Boulevard on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 1996 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on N. James H McGee Boulevard when a 46-year-old man lost control at Childs Avenue.

The SUV went over the median and rolled over twice, the crash report said.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Officers cited the man for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group