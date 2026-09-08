Driver smokes drugs during police stop, kicks K9, before being pulled from vehicle

Driver smokes drugs during police stop, kicks K9, before being pulled from vehicle

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A man is facing multiple charges after a police chase that led to a crash and hour-long negotiations last week.

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Around 10:15 p.m. on September 4, Bay Village police tried to pull over the 51-year-old Parma man, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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The driver refused to stop and entered Westlake on Dover Center Road before turning onto Center Ridge Road.

Police pursued the vehicle for several miles before a trained Westlake officer ended the chase with a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, and the suspect spun out, Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told WOIO-19.

When officers approached the vehicle, Captain Vogel told WOIO-19 the driver texted and talked on the phone while smoking cigarettes and suspected crack cocaine out of a straight glass pipe.

Officers then broke out the rear windows of the vehicle and dropped in pepper ball, but the driver “seemed unaffected by the irritant,” according to Captain Vogel.

About an hour later, a Westlake Police Department K9 was put in the vehicle.

The driver was accused of kicking at the dog, but the K9 was not hurt, WOIO-19 reported.

Officers then broke the driver’s door glass and tried to pull the suspect out of the vehicle; however, Captain Vogel told WOIO-19 the driver had to be tased because he would not release the steering wheel.

The suspect was then taken out of the car and transported to a local hospital to have the taser barbs removed.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply, tampering with evidence, assaulting a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

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