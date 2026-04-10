Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes SUV into utility pole in Springfield, report says

SPRINGFIELD — A driver was hospitalized after a medical emergency led to a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.

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Springfield officers and medics responded just before 2 p.m. to a reported crash at S. Burnett Road and N. William Circle, according to a Springfield Police crash report.

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An initial investigation showed that a 53-year-old man drove a 2023 White Jeep Wrangler southbound on S. Burnett Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

It caused the SUV to veer left-of-center toward the southeast and across opposing lanes on S. Burnett Road.

The Jeep Wrangler jumped a curb and hit a utility pole, the crash report said.

Medics transported the driver to an area hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

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