Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes vehicle into tree in Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON TWP. — A driver was injured after a medical emergency led to a crash in Washington Township on Tuesday.

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The crash happened at 10:27 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Social Row Road on Sept. 29, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a driver suffered a medical emergency. This caused the driver to lose control of their vehicle.

The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe that there are no indications of suspicious circumstances related to the wreck.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit continues to investigation the crash.

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