Driver taken into custody, cited after traffic stop leads to crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken into custody and recieved several citations after a traffic stop led to a crash in Harrison Township late Saturday night.

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Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash in the area of Chuck Wagner Lane.

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According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies issued a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into an outer gate. The spokesperson said the crash was not a result of a pursuit.

An adult female passenger was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The driver was taken into custody for several outstanding warrants, according to the spokesperson.

The driver was also issued a citation for reckless driving, driving under suspension, and failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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