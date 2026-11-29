HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken into custody and recieved several citations after a traffic stop led to a crash in Harrison Township late Saturday night.
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Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash in the area of Chuck Wagner Lane.
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According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies issued a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The vehicle crashed into an outer gate. The spokesperson said the crash was not a result of a pursuit.
An adult female passenger was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
The driver was taken into custody for several outstanding warrants, according to the spokesperson.
The driver was also issued a citation for reckless driving, driving under suspension, and failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
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