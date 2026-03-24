Driver taken into custody on OVI charge after causing 4-vehicle crash in Kettering

KETTERING — A driver was taken into custody on an OVI charge after they caused a 4 vehicle crash in Kettering on Tuesday morning.
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Around 8:40 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Ave on reports of a crash.
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The crash involved four vehicles: a white Toyota, a red Mazda, a gray Toyota, and a blue Ford, according to Kettering Police.
All four vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
One driver, 27-year-old Alexander Rizo, was taken into custody for OVI, according to Kettering police.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Rizo ran a red light, causing the crash.
No one involved in the crash was transported to local hospitals.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kettering Police Department.
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