Driver taken into custody on OVI charge after causing 4-vehicle crash in Kettering

Driver taken into custody on OVI charge after causing 4-vehicle crash in Kettering

KETTERING — A driver was taken into custody on an OVI charge after they caused a 4 vehicle crash in Kettering on Tuesday morning.

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Around 8:40 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Ave on reports of a crash.

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The crash involved four vehicles: a white Toyota, a red Mazda, a gray Toyota, and a blue Ford, according to Kettering Police.

All four vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

One driver, 27-year-old Alexander Rizo, was taken into custody for OVI, according to Kettering police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rizo ran a red light, causing the crash.

No one involved in the crash was transported to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kettering Police Department.

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