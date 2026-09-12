Driver with suspended license injured in rollover crash in Clark County, OSHP says

BETHEL TWP, CLARK COUNTY — A driver was injured after a rollover crash in Clark County on Friday.

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State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just before 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 to a crash at the 5700 block of New Carlisle Pike, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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An initial investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling on New Carlisle Pike. It went off the road and overturned.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital.

State troopers cited the driver for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle and driving with a suspended license, the OSHP spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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