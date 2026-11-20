MIAMI VALLEY — Millions of Americans will hit the road in a week for Thanksgiving.
Drivers are noticing some relief at the pumps.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have gas prices for your area LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak
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Patrick DeHaan with Gas Buddy said that Ohio has some of the lowest prices in the nation due to the gas tax suspension.
That suspension will end in January.
GasBuddy’s Fuel Price Tracker shows that WAWA and several Speedways across Miami County have prices as low as $2.99.
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