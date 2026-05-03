Drivers look to save on high gas prices across Miami Valley

CENTERVILLE — Drivers are looking for ways to save money at the gas pump.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson shares a way people can save at the pump tonight on News Center at 6:00.

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The average gas price across Ohio has dropped $4.89, according to AAA.com.

It costs around $4.91 in Montgomery County.

Patterson said prices are still $4.99 throughout the area.

A Speedway gas station worker told him that customers can download the app. When they do, they must create an account. They can hit “lock in the price.” That will automatically find the lowest price among stations in the area.

A woman found a different way.

“I text save to 96001, and that gets you 0.25 cents off per gallon. Then I text “Fuel,” and you get 40 cents off per gallon,” said Misty VanWinkle.

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