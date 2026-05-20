Drivers may see more police on busy state route today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People driving through Montgomery County may see more police today.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced it will work with several law enforcement agencies on a joint traffic enforcement on State Route 48 in Montgomery County.

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The operation starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m., according to OSHP.

OSHP will work with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Police, and the Englewood Police Departments on this joint traffic enforcement.

The partnership will aim to reduce deadly crashes and suppress crime on local roads, OSHP said.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” OSHP stated.

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