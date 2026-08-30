Drivers to see more orange barrels on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers are seeing more orange barrels on Interstate 75 across the region.
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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) started a project on I-75 from Northern Warren County into Southern Montgomery County.
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Our news crew flew Sky 7 to get a bird’s-eye view on Sunday.
It shows ODOT crews adding a fourth lane on I-75 from Warren County to the Lyons Road underpass in Montgomery County.
Work began last month and is expected to take three years.
ODOT said it will add a fourth lane in both directions of I-75.
A man said it’s already impacting his commute. But he understands why this needs to be done.
“Sometimes I have to get to work, and I have been waiting for so long. I think it’s better to add more lanes, so it lessens the traffic,” said Dominick Thompson.
ODOT told News Center 7 that traffic impacts will be more noticeable come spring.
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