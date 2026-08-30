Drivers to see more orange barrels on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

Drivers are seeing more orange barrels on Interstate 75. ODOT started a project on I-75 from Northern Warren County to Southern Montgomery County last month.

Drivers to see more orange barrels on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers are seeing more orange barrels on Interstate 75 across the region.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) started a project on I-75 from Northern Warren County into Southern Montgomery County.

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Our news crew flew Sky 7 to get a bird’s-eye view on Sunday.

It shows ODOT crews adding a fourth lane on I-75 from Warren County to the Lyons Road underpass in Montgomery County.

Work began last month and is expected to take three years.

ODOT said it will add a fourth lane in both directions of I-75.

A man said it’s already impacting his commute. But he understands why this needs to be done.

“Sometimes I have to get to work, and I have been waiting for so long. I think it’s better to add more lanes, so it lessens the traffic,” said Dominick Thompson.

ODOT told News Center 7 that traffic impacts will be more noticeable come spring.

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