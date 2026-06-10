Drivers warned after area road turns ‘bright blue’

Photo contributed by Wayne County, Indiana EMA (via Facebook)

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Drivers saw a colorful road in Wayne County, Indiana.

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The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) posted a picture on social media.

EMA officials said a driver lost a container on U.S. 27 and State Route 227.

It resulted in a spill of a non-toxic herbicide dye, according to the social media post.

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The photo showed the road surface in a bright blue due to the spilled dye.

“If the substance comes into contact with your vehicle, wash it off immediately with soap and water,” Wayne County EMA said.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution when driving through the area, especially in wet conditions.

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