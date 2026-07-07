Drowning deaths of 11-year-old girl, 38-year-old man ruled accidental

LUCAS COUNTY — The deaths of an 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man who drowned in Lake Erie have been ruled accidental, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office confirmed the girl’s identity on Monday morning to be Angelique Cunningham, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

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News Center 7 previously reported that 38-year-old Jonathan Ciha, Cunningham, and 41-year-old Kristen Gerrie went on a recreational boat ride Wednesday night.

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Police have not released further details on the relationship between Ciha and Cunningham and the events leading up to the drownings.

Gerrie, a family friend of Cunningham’s, has been charged with child endangerment.

She posted a $50,000 surety bond on Monday morning, and is expected to be in court on Tuesday for her arraignment.

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