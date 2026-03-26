Drugs, guns seized in ongoing investigation in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Authorities seized drugs and guns after raiding two properties in Montgomery County on Thursday.
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The Dayton Police Department said detectives served search warrants in the 2300 block of Rustic Road and the 3100 block of Silver Rock Avenue in Vandalia.
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The warrants are a part of the same investigation.
As a result of the searches, detectives seized the following items:
- 553.5 grams of fentanyl
- 84 grams of meth
- 2.5 grams of crack
- 5 grams of unknown pills
- Two pistols
- $11,000 in cash
The suspect in this investigation will face federal charges, according to the department.
The case remains under investigation.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
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