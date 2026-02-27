Drugs, guns seized as part of violent crime detail in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities seized several guns and drugs as part of a recent violent crime detail in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Investigative Unit said in a social media post that agents worked with Dayton police and several other agencies to conduct the detail on Feb. 20.

TRENDING STORIES:

Agents arrested three people for felony weapons and/or drug offenses during the detail.

“During the course of those investigations, agents seized five firearms and various amounts of illicit drugs,” the post said.

The identities of those arrested were not immediately available.

“The Ohio Investigative Unit remains committed to its partnerships with local law enforcement agencies to help reduce violent crimes within the State of Ohio,” the post said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group