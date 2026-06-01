Dry air evaporating rain chances and bringing chilly mornings

DAYTON — High pressure is in control of our weather this week and is impacting both rain chances and fluctuating temperatures day to day. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A weak cold front is moving through on this Monday, giving just enough energy for some rain to possibly occur. The rain will likely encounter a bit of dry air meaning any rain that tries to fall will likely evaporate before hitting the ground. A few communities could see a few sprinkles through the day though.

How high pressure impacts our work week

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After this front moves on, the sunshine is fully back for the rest of this work week. The clear skies, calm winds, and dry air will allow the morning temperatures to drop off. Our average overnight low is around 59 degrees. We will likely be in the mid to low 50s in Dayton for most of the work week’s morning low temperatures.

How high pressure impacts our work week

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Morning low temperatures will get warmer over this upcoming weekend and clouds and rain chances increasing.

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