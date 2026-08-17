Dry days returning to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Monday has the last little bit of showers before we get a much needed drier stretch. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
This Monday afternoon I am tracking a few scattered storms for a handful of communities. Many areas will remain dry too. No severe weather is expected.
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So that means the lawn mowers are going to very active the next several days. Tuesday and Thursday giving it a green light with dry time. Wednesday will be okay if you get it done earlier. Wednesday evening is our only other chance of rain this week.
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Tuesday is the pick of the week though with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and high temperatures near 80.
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