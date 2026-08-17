Dry days returning to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Monday has the last little bit of showers before we get a much needed drier stretch. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

This Monday afternoon I am tracking a few scattered storms for a handful of communities. Many areas will remain dry too. No severe weather is expected.

Drier days return to the Miami Valley

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So that means the lawn mowers are going to very active the next several days. Tuesday and Thursday giving it a green light with dry time. Wednesday will be okay if you get it done earlier. Wednesday evening is our only other chance of rain this week.

Drier days return to the Miami Valley

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Tuesday is the pick of the week though with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and high temperatures near 80.

Drier days return to the Miami Valley

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